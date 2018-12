Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) would organise a

ceremony to distribute warm clothes, uniforms and shoes among 1,000 deserving students of 50 schools, here on Dec 13 (Thursday). President Al-Khidmat Foundation Zone 36 Saddique Haider told APP on Monday that Al-Khidmat Foundation would organise a ceremony to help out deserving students. He said that Ameer Jamat-e-Isalmi Central Punjab, Ameer-ul-Azeem would be the chief guest on the occasion.