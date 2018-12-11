Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Monday transferred and posted officers.

As per the notification, services of OSD Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh were given to Primary and Secondary Health Care (P&SHC) Department.

Meanwhile, P&SHC Deputy Secretary Tanzeel ur Rehman was posted as Women Development Department deputy director, services of Agriculture Department DS Qaiser Farooq were placed at P&SHC Department’s disposal. Home Department DS Mubeen Elahi was posted as OSD and 119 days earned leave was also granted to him.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan Director Shoaib Khan Tareen was directed to report to S&GAD while ADC Revenue Rajanpur Afzal Nasir Khan was posted as ACE Multan Director. Hafiz Ahmad Tariq was posted as ACE DG Khan Director. ADC headquarters Sargodha Rehana Farhat was transferred and posted as ADC F&P Sargodha.

Director Development and Finance Rawalpindi Noreen Basheer was relieved from Punjab to be posted as Defence Division Joint Secretary while OSD Nazia Parveen was posted as Director Development and Finance Rawalpindi.

Additional Commissioner Sahiwal Saqib Ateel was posted as OSD and Director Development and Finance Sahiwal Abdul Ghafoor was posted as Additional Commissioner Coordination Sahiwal. ADC F&P Jhelum Rab Nawaz Minhas was promoted on regular basis at his present posting. Services of Ayub Chaudhry were relieved from Punjab to the federal government.

HUD DS Ikhlaq Zaidi, DS Literacy Nasim Imam and Local Government DS Mahmood Ahmad were promoted on regular basis. ADCG Rahim Yar Khan Tanveer Jhandir was posted as Additional Commissioner Bahawalpur, Ombudsperson Punjab Consultant Malik Sardar Jatial was posted as OSD and Hamza Ali replaced him as consultant. ADC F&P Vehari Aftab Ahmad was posted as ADCG Faisalabad, ADCR Bahawalpur Maqbool Majoka was posted as OSD, director Development and Finance Multan Tariq Mahmood Bukhari was posted as ADCR Bahawalpur, Population Welfare Department DS Khalid Parvez was promoted on regular basis, Finance Department Section Officer Nasir Baig was promoted to rank of DS, Local Government DS Habib Khalid, OSD Zahid Mehmood Qazi, Social Welfare department DS Abdul Qadeer Shami were also promoted on regular basis.

NINE PROSECUTORS, DEPUTIES TRANSFERRED, POSTED

In a related development, Public Prosecution Punjab Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary transferred seven District Public Prosecutors (DPPs) of BS-19 and two Deputy District Public Prosecutors (DDPPs) of BS-18.

According to the details Rai Mushtaq Ahmad, DPP has been transferred from Prosecutor General Punjab office and posted as District Public Prosecutor Lahore whereas, Jam Salahuddin, DPP Lahore has been posted in the office of the Prosecutor General Punjab, Lahore. Malik Aman Ullah Khokhar, DPP Mandi Bahauddin has been posted as District Public Prosecutor Gujranwala whereas, Rab Nawaz Bhoon, DPP Gujranwala has been posted at Mandi Bahauddin as District Public Prosecutor. Mehboob Ali, DPP at the office of Prosecutor General Punjab, Lahore has been posted as District Public Prosecutor, Jhang on officiating basis and Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, DPP Chakwal has been posted as District Public Prosecutor, Faisalabad. Muhammad Afzal, DPP Jhang now would hold the office of District Public Prosecutor Chiniot. Moreover, Abdul Qaddus and Aftab Zafar, DDPPs have been transferred and posted as District Public Prosecutors Khushaab and DG Khan on their own pay & scale.