LAHORE - The Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2018 sponsored by Al-Khair Group Five-Star Foam will explode into action today (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground. LPC President Malik Yar Atif Tiwana has said that this event is organised every year to remember the services of Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam for Pakistan polo. “Top eight teams are taking part in this eight-goal tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Artema Medical, FG Polo Team, AOS Polo Team and PBG/Remounts while Pool B has Team Eighteen, EFU Life, Newage/Diamond Paints and Total Nutrition in it.” The inaugural match will be contested between Team Eighteen and EFU Life today (Tuesday) at 2pm while Newage/Diamond Paints will vie against Total Nutrition at 3pm. The final will be played on Sunday.