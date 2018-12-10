Share:

DG KHAN/ RAJANPUR-As many as six persons died when a speeding bus plunged into Chashma Right Bank Canal in Taunsa and four others died when a passenger bus overturned in Rajanpur.

Dozens of other passengers sustained multiple injuries in both the road accidents who were shifted to different hospitals, the police said.

In DG Khan, a speeding passenger skidded off road and plunged into a Chashma Right Bank canal near Taunsa. According to police and rescue sources, six passengers died on the spot in the accident while more than a dozen others got critical injured.

Several others were rescued by the rescue team and local people.

The locals present at the site of the incident said that scores of people were onboard the bus. The police and rescue officials, however, said that about 158 passengers were onboard the bus. The injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Taunsa and and DHQ Hospital DG Khan.

The police said that the accident occurred due to speeding as the driver lost control of the steering as result the bus plunged into the canal.

The police have launched further investigation. In another accident, a passenger bus overturned due to speeding on Indus Highway near Bangla Dhangan in Rajanpur district.

As result, four persons died and 24 others sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the dead bodies and injured persons to different hospitals. The hospitals sources feared that the death toll could rise as condition of some of the injured is critical. The police have launched investigation into the incident. Separate cases into both incidents have also been registered at by the police concerned.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur road accidents and has condoled with the bereaved families.