Share:

Rawalpindi-Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with Anti-Corruption Department of Rawalpindi organized a seminar on Monday at TMA Hall to create awareness among the masses to root out the menace of corruption from society.

The seminar was held in connection with anti-corruption week celebrated in Rawalpindi.

The seminar was attended by a large number of citizens’ and speakers including Regional Director of Anti-Corruption Arif Rahim, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas and Syed Kausar Abbas, Director of Sustainable Social Development Organisation.

Speaking at the occasion Regional Director of Anti-Corruption Arif Rahim said that the anti-corruption department launched an awareness campaign in collaboration with SSDO ten months ago and in these ten months the department has received over 1200 complaints through the campaign. The department has scrutinized the complaints and 619 complaints were considered for further inquiry. Out of 619 complaints 214 were against revenue department, over 100 against local government and 37 against police department.

The department is taking strict actions against the corrupt officials and few were caught red handedly from their offices through trap raids. Syed Kausar Abbas, Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization said that the department is doing its best to reduce corruption from public offices. SSDO is supporting the campaign to create awareness among the citizens. The anti-corruption department is doing its best to address the issues of corruption in public offices. He said that the corruption can be addressed by using Right to Information laws in public offices that ensures transparency and openness in the public offices. Saima Younus Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi said that the public offices of Rawalpindi believes on transparency and supports the campaign anticorruption to address the issues of corruption.

Pakistan is at 117 number in the international index of corruption that is shameful for the country and as well as its citizens. Every citizen needs to play active role in addressing the issues of corruption.