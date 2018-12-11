Share:

MOSCOW - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced on Monday his hope that those states that had declined to sign the UN Global Compact for Migration would review their positions and eventually join the pact.

The pact is expected to be formally endorsed at an intergovernmental conference set to be held on Monday and Tuesday in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh.

"It is true that some states are not with us today. I can only hope that they will see the Compact’s value for their own societies and join us in this common venture," Guterres said.

The UN Global Compact for Migration represents the international community's attempt to establish a common global approach to all aspects of international migration.

The pact comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional, and global levels.

While all UN nations initially approved the compact, with only the United States declining it, several countries have revised their positions later over concerns that the pact might put restrictions on their national migration policies.