Share:

KARACHI - Three factory workers died of suffocation in Shah Faisal Colony locality on Monday.

The incident took place at a factory for computerised printing fabric designs located near Nadir Shah Park in Shah Faisal Colony No 2. Their colleagues found them unconscious when they arrived at a factory as per routine. Reacting on information, rescuers from different welfare associations reached the site and shifted the victims to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced them dead. According to the doctors all the three labourers had been died of suffocation.

Police said that the incident took place when the victims were asleep while leaving a running generator on due to the prolong power suspension in the area.

Police officials said that they have seized the generator which will be examined to ascertain the reason behind the deaths as it is saying that the generator had a gas leakage problem too. According to SHO Tanvir Hussain Shah, the police was currently investigating the matter and the factory owner will be arrested if he found guilty during the investigations.

Deceased persons were later identified as seventeen-year-old Raza Rafiq, Arsalan Aslam, 20, and Rizwan Akram, 32. Police officials said that deceased Arsalan and Rizwan were relatives of each other. Deceased Raza was a resident of Shah Faisal Colony No. 3 while Arsalan and Rizwan were the residents of Malir Railway Colony.

GUARD SHOT DEAD

A security guard was shot dead by unidentified persons in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday.

Police officials said that the deceased was later identified as 42-year-old Mured Hussain, son of Mehsal, whoo was shot dead by the firing of unidentified persons at a petrol pump located at block 3 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal within the limits of Mobina Town police station. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later handed over to his family for burial process.

Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that apparently the victim killed over personal enmity while the police investigating the case from different angles. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.