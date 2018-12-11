Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Two members of the Elections Commission of Pakistan, including Justice (Retd) Abdul Ghafar Soomro from Sindh and Justice (retd) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch from Balochistan will stand retired from January 26, 2019. According to ECP spokesperson, the members from Punjab and KP will continue their services for five years. The spokesperson said that a meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza decided the issue of retirement of the two members through a draw.–STAFF REPORTER

The meeting was attended by the four members, ECP Secretary and other senior officials.