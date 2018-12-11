Share:

LAHORE - Unifoam Shaheens qualified for the quarterfinals of the Pepsi CPL Twenty20 League after registering victories against Novamed and Pepsi teams in their key group matches here. Unifoam Shaheens outlasted Novamed by 22 runs. Unifoam, batting first, scored 152 runs with Imtiaz Intizar slamming 61 runs. Unifoam’s Imran Masih bowled brilliantly and restricted Novamed to 130. Imtiaz of Unifoam was named man of the match. In another group match, Unifoam Shaheens beat Pepsi by 2 runs. Unifoam, batting first, posted 150 runs and in reply, they restricted Pepsi to 148. Unifoam’s Imtiaz Intizar was declared players of the match.