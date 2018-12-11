Share:

KOREA-South Korean YouTube star Lina Bae expected some negative comments when she switched from posting make-up tutorials to stripping her face bare.

What she didn’t expect were death threats.

The 21-year-old thought hard about her decision. She was worried that it would be duplicitous for someone who usually gives beauty tips to upload a video promoting the idea of going without it.

But her overwhelming thought was that it was time to take a stand.

“I think lot of Korean women are wearing an ‘appearance-corset’,” she told the BBC.

“They have this immense fear of the face they show to others. I heard that women feel especially shameful when they hear that they are ugly. I was like that as well.”

Over five million people have viewed her video as she peels off her fake eyelashes and wipes away her cherry-red lipstick. Thousands offered their support. But others launched personal attacks.

“Certain people said stuff like, ‘you’re not even trying anyway’ and ‘a corset wouldn’t even fit you’. There were even death threats saying that they will come find me and kill me,” she said.

“For a while after I received that death threat, I was afraid of leaving the house.”

‘The best version of myself’

Bae is part of a growing movement of young women in South Korea who are challenging long-held beauty ideals. They call themselves the “escape the corset” movement.

Many shave off their long hair and go without make-up then post the results on social media.

These are acts of rebellion against the constraints they feel society has imposed upon them.

From a young age in South Korea, women are bombarded with adverts telling them they need to be thin with dewy pale skin, a flawless complexion and the perfect oval face.

The beauty industry is one of the world’s largest and generates around $13bn (£10bn) a year in sales. South Korea also has the world’s highest rate of cosmetic surgery per capita.

Success here can often be synonymous with looks. A survey last year found that 88% of job seekers thought looks mattered when it came to finding a job and half of those questioned said they would consider plastic surgery to gain employment.

I met 23-year-old Kim Chu-hui at a professional studio where she was getting her hair and make up done. Like thousands of other graduates she is paying for the perfect photo for her job applications.