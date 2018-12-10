Share:

GUJRAT-The University of Gujrat (UoG) vice chancellor has urged the youth to promote awareness among the masses about significance of exercising the right to cast vote.

Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Mlik made the call during his address to the participants of a rally which was organised here at Hafiz Hayat Campus in connection with National Voters Day.

A large number of students from various departments took part in the rally which was organized by Political Science & International Relations department. They held banners and placards with slogans supporting democracy and equal right to vote without gender discrimination.

A cake was cut by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik at the end of the rally to mark the occasion.

Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, UoG deans, chairpersons and department heads, in addition to senior administration officials and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants Dr Faheem Malik said, “The exercise of casting the vote should be considered as a sacred duty and our national responsibility. The youth being our social ambassadors must educate the masses about the significance of the democratic process to choose our leaders.”

Dean Social Sciences Dr Fauzia Maqsood and Chairperson Political Science & International Relations Dr Muhammad Mushtaq spoke about the importance of vote for the strengthening of democracy in our country.