KANDHKOT - At least 39 assistant sub inspectors, head constables and constables belonging to district Ghotki were promoted to next rank by fixing stars and badges. In this connection a ceremony was held at SSP office Mirpur Mathelo on Tuesday which was attended by all deputy superintendent of police, station house officers and other seniors whereas SSP Ghotki Dr Farrukh Lanjar was the chief guest on the occasion. SSP congratulated the newly promoted policemen and said that responsibilities of promoted officers had increased and they had to work with more dedication to accomplish their task. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.