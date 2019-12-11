Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Human Rights Day was observed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir with the unanimous demand for early end to ongoing massive human rights abuses and blockade since last 128 days against innocent population in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir state.

This year, the international human rights day is being observed when fascist India, denying all international norms and commitments and human rights, exercised sinister and shameful forced August 5, move of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution - turning the part of the disputed state under its occupation the largest prison on the planet locking down with imposition of indefinite curfew and informative restrictions in the bleeding held state.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of AJK including in Mirpur division under the auspices of various social, political, Human Rights and public representative Organizations with the coordination of diverse segments of the civil society to observe the day.

Addressing these ceremonies speakers emphasized the need of making collective efforts by the international community to ensure the complete protection of human rights all over the world particularly in those areas including the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state where people were being denied their due rights facing history’s worst human rights abuses since the bleak day of August 5 this year.

Speakers called for the measures by the international human rights outfits to move for ensuring the grant of basic human rights in the areas including in the strife-torn Indian held Jammu Kashmir state where the masses comprising all segments of the civil society were being denied their due human rights - including Kashmiris globally-acknowledged birth right to self determination.

Addressing separate rallies held here Tuesday to mark the world human rights day acting Chairman National Events Organising Committee Mirpur Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, Vice Chairman Yasir Riaz and eminent business community elder, social and human rights activist and President Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan (Ittehad group) Chaudhry Mahmood Ahmed, the Organisations deputy chief Ch. Muhammad Ramzan, leader of Jammu & Kashmir Human Rights Commission and senior journalist Zaffar Mughal veteran Kashmiri rights activist, journalist and analyst A H. Nizami and others vehemently condemned the continued rather increased human rights abuses against the innocent Kashmiris including the media in the occupied Jammu Kashmir at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

Speakers also vehemently condemned the brutal tactics to suppress the voice of press in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.