DERA GHAZI KHAN - The role of institutions has always been instrumental in shaping up future of a nation but educational institutions have especially played a greater role in stimulating curiosity in the young impressionable minds and equipping them with tools to be true driving force influencing future.

Government Boys High School No-1 DG Khan is one of such educational institutions as it has produced many a great minds who proved their mettle by serving the nation at high-ranking positions.

They made their mark on whatever field they served in, bringing laurels for their alma mater.

Like many other luminaries, the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa had also done his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) from Govt Boys High School No-1 besides former president and martial law administrator Gen Yahya Khan.

Along with Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, his three brothers including former Punjab chief secretary Nasir Mehmood Khosa, former Pakistan Rangers IG Tariq Saeed Khosa, and Chief Engineer Arif Khosa also did matriculation from the school. Former Punjab governor and PPP stalwart also Sardar Latif Khosa also earned his matriculation from the same school.

Govt Boys High School No-1, which has been a historic educational school, was made a Centre of Excellence by handing it over to the Danish School of Authority, which adversely affected the quality of education at the school and reduced the number of students manifold.

Government Boys High School was established in 1890 and was upgraded to a high school in 1910. The school has the honour of being the alama mater of former Zakaria University Multan vice chancellor Zafarullah Sherwani, former Federal Secretary Shaukat Hayat Durrani, former ambassador Chaudhry Iftikhar Anjum, former IB director Akhtar Hussain Gorkhani, former Pakistan Railways GM Saeed Siddiqui, former principal Army Medical College Maj-Gen Dr Muhammad Aslam and former MD PTV Rao Sarwar Munir Akram also did their matriculation from this school.

It is to be noted that Pakistan’s top writer Mumtaz Mufti and poet and journalist Anise Nagi had also been attending secondary classes at the school.

Moreover, local people have expressed reservations over the handing over Government Boys High School No-1 to the Danish School Authority in 2016. They claimed that educational standards have declined as a result of the decision and the number of students has also declined to 1,900 from around 4,000 after handing over the school into the administrative control of the Danish School Authority.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa along with his three brothers paid a visit his alma mater during his recent visit to his hometown. On the occasion, the renowned lawyer Qazi Mansoor conveyed the vehement demand of the citizens that the former status of the school should be restored. Later, the Registrar Supreme Court accepted the petition of District Bar’s Qazi Mansoor as a formal writ petition and assured him that it will be referred to the Lahore High Court. People regretted that in the current Centre of Excellence, hundreds of students have been denied admission and many have been dropped out of school. The name of the school has been changed after the departure of the Danish authority at the school gate, now the new name is Danish, Centre of Excellence.