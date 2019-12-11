Share:

LAHORE - Brilliant bowling by Asad Raza guided Golden Star Cricket Club to a thumping 10-wicket victory over Raja Club in the opening match of the OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament 2019, which was inaugurated here at the LCCA ground on Tuesday. Batting first, Raja Club were bundled out for paltry 92 runs in 24.2 overs, thanks main to Asad Raza, who grabbed 6 wickets for 29 runs. Raza Ullah gathered 48. Zeeshan Shabeer and Zayab Khan took two and one wicket respectively. PTI MPA Neelam Hayat, OTC Chairman Malik Hayat, Tournament Committee Chairman Malik Sajjad Akbar, former PCB Chairman Khalid Mehmood, former Test cricketer Aqib Javed, CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, former Test cricketer Ijaz Ahmad, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, former Pakistan team manager Azhar Zaidi, former ICC Umpire Mian Aslam, Syed Toqeer Shah, Sarfraz Aahmad and other cricket organisers were also present at the colorful opening ceremony of the tournament.