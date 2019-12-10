Share:

As BJP under the RSS tutelage promulgated the National Register of Citizens(NRC) in Assam and now brings in Citizenship Amendment Bill(CAB), Indian opposition leaders like Shashi Tharoor jumped on the bandwagon to link it with Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Unfortunately, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor while participating in the debate on the Citizenship (Amendment Bill) in Lok Sabha, said that the proposed legislation goes against the basic principle of the Constitution. He went on to drag in Pakistan by stating that the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament will mark the definitive victory of Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s thinking over that of Mahatma Gandhi’s, the exercise of granting citizenship on the basis of religion will reduce India to a “Hindutva version of Pakistan”. BJP government wants to single out “one community” and refuses to grant its members asylum from oppression on the same conditions as other communities.

Dear Mr Shashi Tharoor, Gandhi has already been beaten by Nathu Ram Godse, not on 1948, but in 2014 when Modi ‘the Butcher of Gujarat’ was elected to lead the so called secular India. In our piece tilted Godse defeats Gandhi, published in the Nation after Modi’s election victory in 2019,we had argued, “Unfortunately the ‘Modification’ of Gujarat under the leadership of Naredra Modi had encouraged the fundamentalists and some terror groups affiliated with RSS that a fascist ideology could very well work in rest of India as well”

We had also raised a simple question and leave it to the judgment of Shashi Tharoor, “Has Godse defeated the spirit of Gandhi? This is a million dollars question and will haunt India in decades to come. Looking at the drooping faces of leftists and liberals in India as the results started pouring down, it appeared that the common Indian has stamped the idea of Hindu Rashtra and it will be very convenient for RSS and BJP to move to next step by officially declaring India as a Hindu republic”.

Actually Lok Sabha elections of 2019 became a watershed for a new India, the contest between Gandhi’s ideology and Nathuram Godse has been decisively won by fundamentalist forces and India has entered an uncharted territory of establishment of Hindutva Republic. The liberal India has been decimated beyond recognition and India’s march to Hindu Rashtra is reaching its destination, the ghosts of Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar,K B Hedgewar and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar have descended on the Rajpath, to congratulate Nathuram Godse for a job well done.

Coming back to National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB); who would even like to go to India? With dwindling economy, daily rapes, lynch mobs marauding the countryside, suffocation of minorities and India being the most unsafe place for women, only a bewildered person would opt to become an Indian citizen. What happened to those few hundred Pakistani Hindu families who sought citizenship in India? Reddit.com report of 10 Oct 2018 tells a very different story. These bewildered families are being labeled as ISI agents. Their long-term visas have not come through and they remain in limbo, are exploited by agents and asked to pay hefty bribes. There is no future for the children of these bewildered Hindus as they cannot get admissions in Indian schools and are mostly doing menial jobs.

To summarize, we have an ‘Idiot’s Guide’ for Mr Shashi Tharoor:

Muhammad Ali Jinnah had worked with Congress for many years and was known as an ambassador of Hindu Muslim friendship; it was Congress’ mentality and myopic views which forced Jinnah to leave the party. Jinnah had firsthand knowledge of narrow-mindedness of Hindu leadership.

Golwalkar and Savarkar existed in Jinnah’s time and Sangh Parivar(RSS) had already exposed their Neo Nazi ideology. Jinnah was greatly affected by hateful agenda of RSS and had historically prophesied, that Muslims in a united India will keep proving their loyalties of being Indians, but will always be outcast by fundamentalist Hindus.Today, Asaduddin Owaisi, Azam Khan and Gaddi Nasheens of Ajmer Sharif are croaking and rasping to prove their loyalty to India.

Taking help from Ajaz Ashraf’s article published in The New York Times; Muslim League in 40s had argued that the Hindu majority of undivided India would swamp Muslims and suppress their religion and culture. As evidence, the League pointed to Hindu-Muslim riots in the northern states of Bihar and the United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh), both ruled by the Congress, as an ominous portent. They argued that the movement to ban the slaughter of cows, led by an assortment of religious leaders, Hindu nationalist groups and some members of the Congress, was aimed at subverting Muslim culture. Unlike Muslims, Christians, Jews and animists, a segment of Hindus worship the cow and don’t eat its meat. Seventy years after independence, India’s Muslim population has begun to fear that Jinnah’s apprehensions could well be coming true.

To conclude, our advice to Mr Shashi Tharoor and the so called liberals and secular Indian leaders and opinion makers would be to look inwards. If Muhammad Ali Jinnah had the vision about the trajectory of Hindutva,80 years back, why blame him? The massive vote acquired by BJP in 2019 elections is a reality and a fact that majority of Hindus have not only voted for a fundamentalist party with terrorism credentials but also stamped the programme of Hindutva. Nathu Ram Godse has comprehensively defeated Gandhi and there is no going back for India.

Relax, Mr Shashi Tharoor, ‘abhi to party shuro hui hai’.