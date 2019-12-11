Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in the jail in connection with assets beyond means and money laundering cases. Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings on an application, filed by the Bureau for the purpose. During the course of the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor stated that investigations were underway in connection with money-laundering allegations against Hamza Shehbaz. He submitted that after investigations from accused Nisar Gul, new facts surfaced and further investigation was required from Hamza in this regard. The prosecutor also stated that investigations were also required from Hamza in connection with Benami companies.