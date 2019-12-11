Share:

ISLAMABAD - The names of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members are likely to be finalized when the parliamentary committee meets today on the issue.

The committee in its last meeting, held on Tuesday headed by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, had discussed the names of members of ECP from Sindh and Balochistan.

The committee members discussed in detail the names which had been proposed from the federal government and the opposition. The government and opposition members decided to have consensus on name of one each member for ECP.

Talking to media Shereen Mazari had expressed the optimism that both the names will be finalized with consensus as things were moving in the right direction.

She said that the opposition had sought time for further consultation. She added the opposition was willing to resolve the matter in an appropriate manner.

However, sources in the government and opposition informed The Nation that the deadlock on the names of ECP members to be ended this week as both the sides were conscious about the looming crisis at ECP.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had announced on Monday that it will not be a part of any matters related to the ECP and any amendment through legislation, primarily due to the behaviour of the government.

While addressing the National Assembly on Monday, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said that his party would not be a part of any appointments in the ECP and other matters too.