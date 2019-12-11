Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani said now the ball is in the court of entire cricket playing nations as now they can’t give any justification not to tour Pakistan, which is hosting Sri Lanka for two Test matches. Talking to a selected group of journalists, Mani said: “This is just the start and let me assure you all that teams will come and love to play in Pakistan. After Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other teams will come here. I am sure with the successful conduct of Sri Lankan tour, our point will be clearly established that Pakistan is completely safe to host all kinds of international series and the ICC events in near future.” The PCB chief revealed that CEO Wasim Khan was in Australia to discuss various issues with the Australian counterparts including exchange programme of emerging players. “We are hopeful that soon this will be finalized. “This year domestic cricket was played in highly organised manner and the changes in the PCB constitution are endorsed by the BoG. Now even the patron can’t amend changes in the PCB constitution, which are bound to remain intact and in the years to come, Pakistan cricket will benefit. It is only matter of time, when we start reaping benefits of what we have introduced in domestic and national cricket,” Mani concluded.