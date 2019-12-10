Share:

ISLAMABAD-Due to lack of vigilance and a silent settlement of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials with private giants, the private entities have again started encroaching the right of way of the Murree Road in Islamabad just after a few days of the operation conducted by the Building Control Section.

The said operation was conducted at the time when the apex court was hearing a case regarding encroachments across the Islamabad and a perception was given by the civic body to take all-out efforts to end the menace of encroachments from the city.

“CDA has conducted the operation against the encroachments on the right of way of Murree Road and demolished several constructions constructed illegally or in violation of CDA Building regulations while premises have also been sealed on account of nonconforming use. During the operation, encroachments by the hotels/ motels on right of way of Murree Road, non-conforming use of premises and other building violations are being targeted,” a press release of CDA had stated.

However, as usual it is evident on ground that there is no change in instant case as the private hotels and Islamabad Club are still using the right of way of Murree Road. The private hotels have once again started installing their barricades in front of their premises, which were removed by BCS just few days ago.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt by The Nation that CDA is continuously ignoring a bigger anomaly committed by these private businesses as compared to their encroachments on the Right of Way. Most of the hotels constructed on this strip are basically non-conforming use. The said strip was allocated for construction of motels only with an aim to provide lodging facilities only, especially to cater the needs of sports events, which was planned to be organised in the area.

However, later with the help of the CDA, the owners converted the plots to commercial ventures and established full-fledged hotels for which the area was never earmarked.

A senior officer of the authority commented that the BCS should serve lease termination notices in addition to removing their encroachments only as violation of the lease agreement is a bigger illegality than the encroachments.

When contacted, Director Public Relations CDA, Syed Safdar Ali said that the anti-encroachment drive is an ongoing process and we are striving hard to curtail it. He, however, said that we would check and remove if encroachment has been reoccurred.