Share:

KARACHI (PR) HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, recently announced the Nokia 2.3. Delivering a feature-packed camera fuelled by AI, helping you get the best shot, the Nokia 2.3 also features a large 6.2” HD+ screen and two-day batteryi life for long-lasting and immersive entertainment. Plus, being Android™ 10 ready, the new Nokia 2.3 will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years, ensuring this smartphone gets better over time. HMD Global is offering the new Nokia 2.3 exclusively at Daraz.pk 12.12 sale at a special discounted price.