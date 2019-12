Share:

GUJRANWALA - A girl was alleged tortured to death by her in-laws here on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, the incident took place in Muslim town of Gujranwala.

The girl, identified as Zunaira was choked to death by her in-laws, the police said quoting father of the slain girl.

Zunaira, 18-year old, tied knot with Zeeshan, six months ago.

Police have arrested Zeeshan along with three other accused and started the investigations.