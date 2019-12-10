Share:

LAHORE-The leading Chinese Smartphone Manufacturers ‘ELEPHONE’, in collaboration with Rockville Technologies Pakistan, is delighted to announce the renowned Pakistani producer, actress and model, Hareem Farooq as its local brand ambassador for Pakistan.

Hareem Farooq is a highly acclaimed film, theatre, tv actress and producer in Pakistan, known for her work locally and internationally. Having starred in major blockbusters like DobaraPhir Se, Parchi, and HeerMaanJa, the talented star has taken over the screens with her enthralling performances in a small period of time.

On this occasion, the actress said “I am really honored and excited to be collaborating with ‘ELEPHONE’, and to represent Pakistan for a global brand. ELEPHONE is a great new addition to the growing mobile market here, and I can’t wait to work with them.”

ELEPHONE will be introducing 5 of its latest smartphones in the Pakistani market, ranging from mid-tier smartphones to its flagship high end smartphones.

Hareem Farooq will be featured in the promotional campaigns for the brand as their official face, the acclaimed star will participate in the marketing initiatives for the brand, including its product and brand advertising in 2019/2020.