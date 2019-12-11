Share:

JACOBABAD - Like other parts of the country, Human Rights Day was celebrated in Jacobabad, Shikarpur and other parts of Sindh on Tuesday. The days is celebrated on December 10 of every year across globe to honour the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption and proclamation of Universal Declaration of Human Rights [UDHR]. Raaz Khan Pathan, provincial leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan [PTI] Sindh chapter distributed gifts and eatable items amongst the police personnel and economically disadvantage persons in Jacobabad to acknowledge the services of police personnel who have been performing their duties in the nights of winter and hottest days in the summer for a long and who are our protectors and paid great homage and said that every person living in society has many rights to enjoy fundamental rights given by constitution of Pakistan and we should respect and play their role to provide them their deprived fundamental rights at their door steps. Human Rights Day is being celebrated by political, social and other city organizations across globe wherein speakers highlight the importance of human rights day.