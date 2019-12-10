Share:

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in India has resulted in yet another controversy for the Modi led government which is religiously trying to sabotage the secular growth of the country. The CAB seeks to offer citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh already residing in India. While the Indian government denies any discrimination against Muslims, as stated by their External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar, this is clearly an attempt to marginalise the Muslim population - an agenda that the Modi government has been following relentlessly since day one in government. Before this move, the target was just limited to Kashmir but now it will expand to the rest of India - a plan that should alert the world governments because politics based on religion has never done any good, a lesson that history has repeatedly taught us.

There are protests from within India condemning the bill. Former president of the Indian Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, called the bill an attack on the Indian constitution. “Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation,” said Gandhi on Tuesday. Similarly, student organisations are out on the streets protesting the bill and anyone who supports it. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi paints it as a celebration of the Indian ethos, however, the essence of the bill goes against it. Targeting a minority that is present in such large numbers in the country and basing the entire political agenda on it will leave the population following a very radical thought process and make hate speech and hate crime very common in India, particularly against the impoverished Muslim population.

The Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan came forward to condemn the bill which has been passed in the lower house. They still need support in the upper house, however, their numbers are limited. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the legislation “violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pakistan”. Similarly, the United States Commission on International Religion Freedom (USCIRF) has sought sanctions against Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and other principal leadership if the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed by the parliament. If Indian authorities do not push back and continue with their radical ideologies, there are chances of greater security threats and political instability within the region. With the start of the new decade, Indian policies are becoming regressive by the day.