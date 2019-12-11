Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their unabated acts of State terrorism, martyred 95,471 innocent Kashmiris including 7,135 in custody, since January 1989 till date in Indian Occupied Kashmir. According to Kashmir Media Service, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day on Tuesday revealed that these killings rendered 22,910 women widowed and 107,780 children orphaned. The report said that the troops molested or disgraced 11,175 women and damaged 109,451 residential houses and other structures. It maintained that Indian troops and police subjected at least 8,000 people to custodial disappearance in the period.

Resistance leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Aiyaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Muhammad Aslam Wani, businessman Zahoor Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousuf Shah and Ghulam Muhammad Butt continue to remain in detention in Delhi’s Tihar jail in fake cases while thousands of people including Hurriyat leaders Masarrat Aalam Butt, Bar President Mian Abdul Qayoom, Bar General Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, Jamaat-e-Islami head, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Advocate Zahid Ali, Jamiat-e-Ahlehadith leader, Moulana Mushtaq Veeri, Bar member, Advocate Nazir Ahmad Roonga, Bar member Advocate Hilal Akbar Lone., Maulana Barkati, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Gulzar Ahmad Gulzar, Hakim Showkat, Merajudin Nada, Zahoor Ahmad, Showket Ahmad Bakshi, Bashir Kashmiri,Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Mushtaq Ajmal Dar Bashir Boya,Muhammad Amin Mangloo, Abdul Rashid Mangloo , Abdul Ghani Butt,Muhammad Rafiq Ganai,Zahoor Ahmad Butt,Javiad Ahmad Butt,Muhammad Ishaq Gania, Nazir Ahmad Shaikh, Ghulam Muhideen Peer, Assadullah Parray, Abdul Ahad Parrey, Fehrooz Ahmad Khan, Qazi Yasir Ahmad, Muhammad Yasin Khan, Chairman of the Kashmir Economic Alliance, journalist Asif Sultan, journalist Qazi Shibli,Umer Farooq Bhat ,Lateef Ahmad Kaloo ,Zafar ul Islam Shah ,Umer Farooq Dar, Safer Ahmed Butt and Abdul. Ghani Haroon remained in different jails of IOK and in Indian jails under the black law, Public Safety Act.

The former puppet Chief Minister Umar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Engineer Rashid Ahmad and hundreds of other their party leaders and activists are also are under illegal detention since August 4, 2019.

The report maintained that the puppet authorities had kept the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq are under detention either in their houses since long time and were not allowed to carry out their political activities and they have not been allowed to offer Friday prayers and address public meetings.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders in their separate statements have appealed to the United Nations and other human rights organisations to send their teams to monitor the worst situation human rights in Occupied Kashmir.