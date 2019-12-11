Share:

KARACHI - JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman condemned Facebook administration for closing official page of his party on the behest of Indian lobby. Addressing a protest rally to mark International Human Rights Day, expressing solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and flaking Indian forces atrocities on them, he said this ugly act was taken while raising voice of Kashmiri people against Indian forces atrocities in held valley. International human rights bodies should also take notice of this prejudice act as this is tantamount to throttle voice of IOK people, he maintained. Freedom struggle by people of IOK is in accordance with United Nations Charter and to international laws and cannot be suppressed, he remarked. People of IOK are braving 126th day of blockade and are under siege of Indian forces without food, medicines and internet services. Dr Osama Razi while addressing protestors attributed closing down of JI Facebook site to repress voice of IOK people and a plot against Pakistan. He demanded government to take notice of the situation and announce ban on Facebook economic page in country. By the time, Facebook of JI is not restored, government should announce closure of all Facebook writers and demand transfer of Facebook office from New Delhi, he added. Social media site, Facebook on Monday suspended official page of the JI Karachi chapter and other party activists over ‘violating rules’. The party, however lamented the social media site authorities for bringing down the page over raising voice for Kashmiris against Indian brutalities. The party said that over 0.5 million users were linked with the JI Karachi Facebook page. “Other than that several accounts of the party sympathisers were also suspended. They demanded that the government should take strict action against the Facebook authorities for speaking up against Indian brutalities in Kashmir.