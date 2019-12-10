Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ambassador of Korea Kwak Sung-kyu said that the Korea would assist Pakistan in the drive of billion tree tsunami, which would not only increase the forest area in the country, but also enhance friendship between two countries While talking on the official launch of the Forest on Tuesday, the ambassador said that planting trees has been an important national campaign in Korea as Korean people observe the tree planting day on April 5 every year.

This is an effort to contribute to Pakistan’s 10 billion Tree programme initiated by the government of Pakistan last year, the Embassy of Korea in collaboration of the local government inaugurated ‘Korea-Pakistan Friendship Forest’. The Korea-Pakistan joint project for green Pakistan will plant 7,000 plants in different areas of the country. Ambassador Kwak said that as a result of the sustained efforts over the last 50 years, Korea has a huge success in the reforestation of the entire country.

and the Korean people are proud of having a green homeland. And thus we believe that Pakistan will become green after few years if this effort continues, the diplomat said.