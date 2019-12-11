Share:

LAHORE - After inauguration of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) facilitation center on Tuesday, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has become the first Chamber of the country with 10 such facilities for the members. PESSI is an autonomous body under the administrative control of Labour & Human Resource Department.

Director General PESSI Muhammad Hanif Rana and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh inaugurated the facilitation center. LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former Vice President Kashif Anwar, Executive Committee Members Shafiq Ahmed Butt and Haji Asif Sehar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG said that PESSI Center would help early resolution of the issues being faced by the business community and the LCCI deserved appreciation for having such essential facilities under one roof.

Muhammad Hanif Rana said that provision of health facilities to the workers and their dependents is covered under the Provincial Social Security Laws. The Provincial Employees Social Security Ordinance, 1965 requires the employers to contribute 6% of the wages of their employees. He said that contribution of businessmen is being spent on the social welfare projects transparently.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that it is the 10th facilitation center at LCCI while centers of Traffic Police, NADRA, Excise & Taxation, SMEDA, FBR, LESCO, IPO, Exports Facilitation and Complaint Cell are already providing matchless services to the business community. He said that the LCCI has prepared recommendations after comprehensive analysis of all the factors regarding doing business. Purpose of this initiative is to ensure business friendly atmosphere in the country.

“We have suggested that PESSI should act as facilitator instead collecting taxes while its contribution should be collected through Punjab Revenue Authority”, he said. He called for improvement in dispensaries and hospitals working under PESSI management. He urged PESSI chairman to arrange awareness sessions to disseminate information about services being offered to the workers.

Ali Hussam Asghar said that the LCCI has been advocating since long for one window facility to carry out different liabilities. The idea of establishing one-window can prove handy in this connection. He said that these measures, if taken instantly can help improving the Ease of Doing Business ranking of Pakistan.

Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the LCCI wants frequent interaction between public and private sectors to transform Pakistan. On the occasion, Saima Sheikh from Punjab Information Technology Board gave a detailed presentation.