SIALKOT - An Accused identified as Nisar, sexually assaulted a married woman Saba Bibi at a Dera in village Mianwali Bangla-Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Tuesday. The accused fled the scene after the crime. The police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.

CHRISTIAN GIRL, YOUTH EMBRACE ISLAM

A young Christian girl Muskan Maseeh and a Christian youth Sunny embraced Islam at the hands of local religious cleric Maulana Ayub Khan Saqib during a ceremony held at Daarul Aloom Madnia Daska Kalan here on Tuesday.

Their Islamic names would be Muskaan Maseeh-Muskan Bibi and Sunny Maseeh-Abdullah. Sweets were also distributed among the participants on the occasion.