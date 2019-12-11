Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khitchi inaugurated test-run of much-awaited Orange Line Metro Train on Tuesday.

The dignitaries from Pakistan and China ride the train from Dera Gujran to Stabling Yard at Ali Town where the minister unveiled plaque and addressed the ceremony of commissioning of the project.

Jahanzeb Khitchi said that it was the first transport project completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor. “Orange line metro train symbolizes Pak-China friendship and is a magnificent gift for Lahorites. It is not a project of any political personality or any party. It is a joint venture of Punjab government and China which is being completed for providing facilities to the citizens. It is environment-friendly transport system according to clean and green vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he added.

He said that the OLMT holds the distinction of first electric transport of Pakistan. He said that it also holds the distinction of first train whose speed, brake and other functions will be computer operated. He said that approximately 2.5 lac passengers will travel daily while saving Rs15 billion approximately under the head of passenger time travel and vehicle operating. He said that the government considered its duty to complete the project in the larger interests of the masses.

It was for the first time in the country’s history that a government has completed a project initiated by previous regime, he said, adding, it was a living example of political tolerance. Physical infrastructure of this project has been completed and now testing process of break, alignment, signal and other technical tests will be conducted after which train will be fully operational for the public. He said that Chinese engineers, transport department, mass transit authority and officials of LDA deserve commendation. He said that it was government to government project which has been completed with the due collaboration of Pakistani and Chinese institutions. This project will not only ease vehicular load on Multan Road but will also subsequently reduce environmental pollution in this area, he maintained.

The project will be opened for public as soon as possible, he said, adding, construction work on roads around the track will also be completed at the earliest. He further said that besides resolving traffic problems on priority basis, foolproof plan will also be formulated for traffic management. Information & Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Food Minister Samiullah Ch, Advisor to CM Dr Salman Shah, parliamentarians, Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani, Managing Director OLMT Sibtain Fazal Haleem, Deputy General Manager of Chinese company NORINCO Wang Yunlin and other concerned officers were also present.