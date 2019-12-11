Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that corruption had damaged the roots of the country, even if today Prime Minister Imran Khan announced giving NRO all these protests, sit-ins etc would come to an end. Addressing a ceremony held at the NAB Office Karachi, Governor Sindh paid tributes to the NAB and said that NAB was doing a great job and we stand with it morally, according to a statement. Ismail said that the impression was wrong that NAB was being run from the Prime Minister’s Office. For the first time, the NAB had lay hands on most powerful people. He said NAB was a fully independent body however it needed further improvement. Responding to a media query, the governor said that the promises made by the Prime Minister against corruption were being fulfilled. He invited the provincial government to work jointly with the federal government for the betterment of the people of province. The governor added that every street in a city like Karachi cannot have a policeman.