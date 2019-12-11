Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau on the bail petition filed by former principal secretary to then prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad in an assets beyond means case. The hearing was conducted by two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. Amjad Pervaiz representing Fawad submitted that his client was arrested without any justification in assets beyond means reference. He said the accountability bureau had failed to present any evidence against his client and in favour of the allegations. He contended that the accusations leveled against his client about owning a plaza were false and frivolous. Fawad in the bail petition said, “I have no personal home except the government residence.” He said he was about to retire from his job and the official home will also be returned back.

He said that he had been incarcerated for last one-and-half year without any crime.