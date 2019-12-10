Share:

When Imran khan was selected as a Prime Minister of Pakistan and he has promised that he would bring changes and make the country a Naya Pakistan , instead of positive changes, he had brought negative changes in Pakistan.

He has put taxes on everything in Pakistan whether it should be a grocery material or daily life using material. In fact, now-a-days if someone dies and his/her family has to pay taxes for a grave. Are these the positive changes of Imran Khan if your positive changes are these then we, the Pakistanis, don’t want such changes.

Finally, it is our humbly request to Imran khan that now work on your promises and bring a new Pakistan for us.

RAHIM JAN PHULLAIN,

Balochistan.