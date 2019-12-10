Share:

Rawalpindi-A passenger has been fined Rs10,000 for smoking in washroom of PIA flight no PK292 coming to Islamabad from Birmingham.

According to details, for the first time in air history, PIA after initiating fine over smoking, has imposed penalty of Rs10,000 on Raza Ahsan over smoking .

“The airplane crew stopped the passenger from smoking after the smoke was spread in airplane and later the passenger was fined. His passport was returned to him after he paid fine amounting to Rs10,000,” PIA spokesperson said.