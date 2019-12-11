Share:

KARACHI - PIA Scouts General Manager and Provincial Commissioner Qamar Shamim has said that aim of scouting is to provide youngsters a platform by which they can furnish their abilities and talents and become a good citizen. He was addressing PIA Scout Secretaries Forum meeting held on Tuesday. General Manager and Assistant Provincial Commissioner Shoaib Dahri said: “Scouting is playing a vital role in making our youngsters a greater personality.” Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan presented agenda and reports on PIA scouts activities in the meeting. Assistant Provincial Commissioner Muhammad Ejaz Choudhary and other provincial officials Syed Mehboob Shah Qadri, Sanaullah Bazinjo, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Tariq and Ghulam Qadir also assisted in the first session. Parts of scouts in social development, training and events, and approval of public relations plan, planning of increasing the memberships, hikes in Northern areas, and annual budged also discussed in the meeting.