LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Population Welfare, Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar has said that the Population Welfare department lays great emphasis on providing quality family planning services throughout the province.

While speaking at a seminar on “Promising Practices on Youth Friendly Population Programming”, here at University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Tuesday, he said that there was a need to bring in innovative thinking to tackle such wide scale problems and help extend access to family planning services to the beneficiaries. The seminar was organized by Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF).

The minister said that the increase in population was an alarming situation for developing nations, therefore, being a Pakistani, everyone had responsibility to play due role in the development of country. He added that every person in the society has responsibility to concentrate on the quality instead of increasing the number of children.

“Poverty and ignorance are the main reasons of rising population and only education can tackle it,” he added. He said that education especially for women was very vital to educate the whole family. He added a district level campaign had been launched by the department to educate the people about hazards of unchecked population growth. “Under this campaign, social mobilizers will apprise the married couples about the utility of family planning as well as use of latest contraceptive methods by visiting their homes”.

The services of religious scholars would also be utilized to make this campaign a success, he added. The time has come where government, donor, and non-government organizations know they must cooperate to achieve tangible results, he said.