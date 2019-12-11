Share:

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had no connection with the people who created trouble for Nawaz Sharif rather it condemned the miscreants for attacking his residence in London.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI never encouraged its followers to take any violent steps against the Opposition parties, the people who protested in-front of Nawaz’s residence would be soon identified.

“Accountability is must to prevail justice in the country, BRT references would not be opposed by the ruling party rather the concerned Ministers would not move abroad to escape the judicial process like PML-N’s leadership,” he said.

If the NAB references would be against the ruling Ministers, PTI would not blame the national institution by putting false allegations of cooking conspiracy to topple the government, he said. Though ex-Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif made tall claims of his honesty and non-corrupt ways but he or his sons did not tweet anything against the corruption on International Anti-Corruption Day, he said.

“PML-N spokespersons at least had admitted that their leadership owned a property in London,” he said.