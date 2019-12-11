Share:

Lahore - Chief Secretary Azam Suleman presided over a meeting to ensure good governance Top officials including IGP Shoaib Dastgir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional IG CTD, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, RPO Sheikhupura, deputy commissioners, district police officers, assistant commissioners and DSPs of Lahore and Sheikhupura.

The chief secretary warned against lethargy and asked the civil servants to work jointly for the cause.

Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir listed his team’s efforts for maintaining law and order.

Actions against anti-social elements be boosted up for ensuring protection of lives and properties of people and timely steps should be taken to improve public service delivery, he said. “Official resources of police must be utilized to prevent crime and stern action would be taken over misuse of these resources. He mentioned that problems arise due to violations of SOPs, adding that there is a need to restore trust of people in police.

A handout reported that on the directions of IGP, a crackdown on criminals across Punjab has been on while the lawmen enhanced security of sensitive places, religious spots, educational institutions and public places.

The IGP sought reports from all RPOs and DPOs regarding Police actions against hardcore criminals.

The chief secretary said following the directions of the PM and CM crackdown on profiteers, hoarders and adulterators would go on.

He asked deputy commissioners and district police officers to pay surprise visits to fruit and vegetable wholesale markets to supervise auction process and ensure display of rate lists at shops. He also directed that effective measures be taken for betterment of hospitals and schools.