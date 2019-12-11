Share:

ATTOCK/BAHAWALPUR/HAFIZABAD - Human Rights Day was observed as Black Day across Punjab province and different organisations both at private and government levels, organised various function to express support for Kashmiris braving worst human rights violation at the hands of Indian occupying forces.

In Attock, the day was observed as Black Day to draw the attention of the international community towards the grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. To sensitize masses about heinous human rights violation by Indian forces and human rights organisations, district government Attock arranged a seminar.

In Hafizabad, Human Rights Day was observed in Hafizabad and a walk was organised by the Social Welfare Department.

Led by Muhammad Nawaz Gohar, Deputy Director Social Welfare, a large number of social workers holding placards and raising slogans against the violation of Human Rights by the Indian Imperialists. In Bahawalpur, a walk was organised by the Directorate Students Affairs at Govt Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif led the walk along with Deans, Administrative Heads, Faculty members and students. Spekaing on the occasion, she regretted over the violation of human rights in many parts of the world, especially in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, faculty and students of Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a Million Signature Campaign to show solidarity with Kashmiri people fighting matchless barbarism with courage.

Special Committee on Kashmir constituted by the Punjab Chief Minister launched the million signature campaign which is being followed in all universities of the Punjab. On Human Rights Day, IUB Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob also signed the petition to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir. It is to be mentioned here that this petition will be presented to the UNRC on Human Rights Day.