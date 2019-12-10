Share:

US rapper dies aged 21 ‘after seizure at airport’

US (BBC): Juice Wrld, a US rapper who shot to fame on music streaming platforms, has died at the age of 21.

Celebrity news website TMZ said he died after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport on Sunday morning.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause was unknown.

Juice Wrld, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, was best-known for his viral 2018 hit Lucid Dreams. Mental health, mortality and drug use were common themes in his music.

His record label, Interscope Geffen A&M Records, said Juice Wrld was an “exceptional human being” who “made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time”.

Chicago police told the BBC a 21-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at around 02:00 local time (08:00 GMT) and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Chicago Sun Times there were “no signs of foul play” and it was unclear whether drugs played a role in his death.

Kesha inspired by the rainbow

LOS ANGELES (CM): Kesha used a lot of bright colours in her new make-up range because colour symbolises ‘’hope, happiness and joy’’.

The ‘TikTok’ hitmaker has just unveiled her new beauty range and has revealed why she was inspired by all colours of the rainbow.

She said: ‘’With my last album, ‘Rainbow’, the lyrics are ‘I used to live in the darkness, and I found a rainbow’. I wanted to represent that physically with the makeup I made, too. Colour symbolises hope, living in happiness and joy and self-acceptance and all the good things. And it also happens to be a symbol for the LGBTQ community.

‘’I hope that my makeup line is something people can really have fun with. I love when I see people not conforming to some ideal that society has set up.’’

Kesha has been very experimental with her own beauty choices and wants to show people they can be ‘’sexy’’ whatever or whoever they are.

She shared: ‘’I’ve bedazzled my face, I’ve drawn rainbows on my face, I have stuck on adhesives that were meant for horror movies just so it would stay on for the whole show.