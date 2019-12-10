Share:

LONDON-Refugees and people displaced within countries because of conflict are increasingly vulnerable to the effects of extreme weather, experts say.

Humanitarian agencies told the BBC this posed significant challenges for their operations in different parts of the world.

Temporary camps for the displaced in Africa and Asia have been affected.

Extreme weather has even caused secondary displacements for populations that have already had to move.

Scientists say that extreme weather events will be the new normal if warming continues at its present rate.

But experts said climate change could not be linked directly to those weather-related disasters. However, they argue, many of them concur with scientific predictions that the intensity and frequency of extreme weather will grow in a warming world. “This has become our major challenge,” ShabiaMantoo, a spokesperson with the UNHCR (United Nations refugee agency), told the BBC.

“An increasing number of camps for refugees and internally displaced people are being hit by extreme weather events and managing them in such conditions is proving to be increasingly difficult.”

When tropical cyclone Idai hit South East Africa, killing more than 1,000 people in March this year, a refugee camp in Zimbabwe was affected too, according to UNHCR officials.

They said many were injured in the Tongogara refugee camp that hosts some 13,000 refugees in Chipinge district.

“Around 2,000 refugee houses, mainly built using mud bricks, were completely or partially damaged,” the UNHCR said at the time.

“Over 600 latrines have collapsed, and borehole water is feared to be contaminated due to flood waters. There is a real danger of an outbreak of waterborne diseases.”

The UN refugee agency said it faced a similar situation in South Sudan, last October when a refugee camp in Mabancounty, with 15,000 displaced people from the country’s neighbour Sudan, was hit by unprecedented flooding.

The area is prone to inundation during that time of the year because of seasonal rains. But that was not the only factor in that case. “Flooding rivers in South Sudan come from the highlands in neighbouring Ethiopia, where rainfall is becoming more intense and irregular, and is also carving its way through neighbourhoods in broad, swift rivers,” UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic said.