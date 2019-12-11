Share:

SIALKOT - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi has stressed a need for the rule of law for sustainable prosperity.

He sought active cooperation of all segments of the society in promotion of good policing and ensuring rule of law and justice in the society.

The RPO urged the students and teachers to play their pivotal role in promoting the good policing through rebuilding of trust and confidence between police and the public in this society. He said that the students could help in removing the social injustices and promoting social norms and democratic values in the society.

He stated this while addressing a seminar on “Promoting Good Policing , Peace in Democratic Society” held at University of Sialkot (USKT) here today. Vice Chancellor Dr. Saeed Ahmed Chishti, Chairman University of Sialkot Faisal Manzur, CEO Rehan Younas, Sialkot DPO Capt (Rtd) Mustansar Feroz, senior police officials, senior journalists, HoDs, faculty members and law students attended seminar. Director (Students Affairs) Kaleem Raza recited Kalaam-i-Iqbal as well. RPO also asked the police officials to adopt leniency, morality and good aptitude to the needy, poor and oppressed people for ensuring them the early justice.

On this occasion, Chairman University of Sialkot (USKT) Faisal Manzur said that there was no doubt that the good aptitude of police towards the justice seeking people could be helpful in minimizing the tension of the oppressed people.

CEO Rehand Younas added that under the present scenario of the society the early restoration of public confidence on police was also direly needed for promoting the good policing.

Later, talking to the newsmen here RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi said that the adequate efforts were being made to ensure the re-building of the public confidence over police for promoting the good policing in the society.

Addressing an important meeting held at Sialkot, the RPO warned that the corrupt and inefficient police officials would be brought to task.