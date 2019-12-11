Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of investors that toured Pakistan with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has arrived here on a follow-up visit to explore more areas of bilateral cooperation.

The Saudi investors’ delegation headed by prominent investor Fahd bin Muhammad Albash called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Welcoming the guests, Parvez Elahi said that Pakistan would encourage Saudi investors by all means and that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were being strengthened. He said that people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share religious and cultural bonds and Pakistanis are proud of their ties with Saudi Arabia.

He said that Saudi Arabia is very close to the hearts of Pakistanis and Shah Faisal too had visited the Punjab Assembly on the occasion of the Islamic Summit. He said that cooperation in different sectors investment-wise would strengthen relations between the two countries.

Delegation leader Fahd bin Mohammad Albash said that Pakistan is playing an important role for Islamic countries. “We will promote mutual economic cooperation. There are vast opportunities for investment in Pakistan and we will carry out more visits to explore business opportunities in Pakistan,” he said.

Fahd bin Mohammad Albash said that Saudi investors are interested in investment in surgical equipment and sports goods in Sialkot and acquiring Pakistanis’ services in the education sector. He said that Saudi investors were interested in exploring opportunities in Pakistan in agriculture, textile, rice and other sectors.

Parvez Elahi took the delegation to Assembly House and apprised the delegates of the parliamentary working. On this occasion, delegation members were also presented shields.