ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khusa on Tuesday summoned the farewell full court reference of all judges of the apex court on December 17 to deliver a farewell address.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who is retiring on December 20, summoned a full-court meeting on December 17 which would be attended by all judges of the apex court.

A full-court reference will be organised at Court Room No 1 on December 20 in honour of the outgoing chief justice Pakistan (CJP).

The nominated chief justice Gulzar Ahmed, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor and other members of the Supreme Court Bar will address the meeting.