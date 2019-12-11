Share:

Karachi - The Sindh government and the World Bank have agreed to launch a $200 million Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project (SWEEP) for improvement and removal of waste from streets, drainage channels and canals/nadis in the city of Karachi.

This decision was taken in a meeting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali held with World Bank delegation led by Catalina Marulanda, Practice Manager-South Asia, Urban here on Tuesday at CM House.

The other delegation members were Lixin Gu, Program Leader, Sustainable Development, Suhaib Rasheed, Urban Specialist. The chief minister was assited by Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Chairperson P&D Nahid Shah, Principal secretary to CM Sajid jamal Abro, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA) Asif Ikram, PD Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) Zubair Channa.

The chief minister said that an ADP scheme of 1.6 billion has been launched to improve all solid waste management disposal in the city but “we are keen to do this on scientific manner and convert it into waste to energy,” he said.

The World Bank offered a $200 million SWEEP scheme to improve collection and removal of the waste from streets, drainage channels and Nadis. Under the plan garbage transfer stations in every district and further disposal at Land Site which would also be developed as waste to energy project. The chief minister said that the city of Karachi was most beautiful but the issues of proper cleanliness destroyed its beauty. “I am keen to make it one of the most cleaned city of Pakistan,” he said.

Murad constituted a committee under Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah and other members include secretary local government, MD SSWMA as its members. They would discuss modalities of the project so that final nod could be made by the chief minister.

AJK PM calls on CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider has said that his government was keen to adopt an earthquake devastated a school in Mirpur.

Murad said that the people of Sindh have lot of respect and love for Kashmiri brother and sisters in Kashmir. The recent earthquake had caused loss to the life and property in Mirpur. “We have decided to adopt a school in Mirpur and we would rehabilitate the building and run it like a model school,” he said.

The prime minister of AJK thanked the chief minister and people of Sindh for supporting people of Kashmir. “It is good news for people of Mirpur that one of their devastated school will be rehabilitated,” he said. The chief minister directed his principal secretary to coordinate with AJK government and take necessary steps. They discussed the plight of people of held Kashmir and condemned India atrocities. Murad urged human rights bodies working all over the word to become the voice of people of held Kashmir. “They need help and support of all the people believing in human rights, freedom of speech and respect for co-existence all over the world,” he said.

They also discussed issues of their mutual interest.