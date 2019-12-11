Share:

SIALKOT - A seminar on “International Human Rights Day and the Violations of Human Rights in Kashmir” was jointly organised by Social Welfare Department and a non-profit organisation. Speakers said that Islam has provided the best charter of human rights for the humanity across the globe.

“It makes mandatory to ensure respect of not only the human beings but also of all the other living creatures. It never tolerates that fundamental rights of anyone be violated under any pretext or excuse. Islam has set forth the precedents of accountability of the even most pious ones and has ensured that none is above the law. The west has learnt from these golden principles and is now trying to impress upon through different charters, conventions and covenants,” said Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Nasir Mehmood Bashir while addressing

The DC emphasized that only the unity of nation and its unswerving commitment to the cause can contribute meaningfully to the freedom of Kashmir which has been subjected to Indian atrocities for the last 72 years. Annulling of Articles 370 and 37 of the Indian constitution has led to conversion of Indian held Kashmir into the biggest functional jail of human history.

“We as a nation must rise to the occasion and use every opportunity to forge public opinion at the national and international levels in favor of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Increased pressure of public opinion at the international level will certainly compel Indian rulers to come to terms and put an end to their illegal and immoral occupation of Kashmir” he added.

Addressing the participants, MPA Syeda Farah Aazmi said that govt. is firmly committed to make all out efforts on diplomatic and other appropriate levels to support the struggle of Kashmiris for freedom. She said that it would be exercise in futility if we celebrate International Human Rights and do not raise robust voice to condemn the usurpation of rights of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian government.

Prof. Arshad Mehmood Mirza (Executive Director Baidarie) lamented that UN has not been able to get its resolutions for provision of right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir. He said that not only the UN, its permanent members to the Security Council and other civilized nations have become mum on the issue of Kashmir but the Organization of Islamic Conference is playing no role for raising voice in favor of the tortured Muslims in Kashmir. It is all the more painful that leaders of the Muslim Ummah are garlanding the oppressor Naredra Modi and are making investments in India worth billions of rupees.

Arshad Mehmood Mirza added that Pakistan will have to make well calculated and aggressive drive for engaging the international capitals by presenting the case of Kashmiris in an impressive and logical way. An offensive move by the government, Intellectuals and other influentials will certainly exert pressure on the Indian government to retreat from its coercive policies and allow Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Zubair Ahmad (Deputy Director Social Welfare Sialkot), Sharif Ghumman (Social Welfare Officer Sialkot), Muhammad Ijaz Noori (Chairman Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights-PCSWHR), Sikh Leader Sardar Jasran Singh Sidhu (Curator of Gurdwara Babay Di Beri Sialkot) and others also spoke.