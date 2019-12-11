Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday remained bullish as KSE 100 Index closed at 40,664 points as compared to 40,442 points on previous day with the positive change of 221 points (0.55%). A total of 157,139,300 shares were traded compared to the trade 217,616,790 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.95 billion compared to Rs8.99 billion during last trading day. Total 359 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 176 recorded gain and 158 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 30,544,500 shares and price per share of Rs14.05, FFL with a volume of 19,293,500 and price per share of Rs16.16, and KEL with a volume of 15,845,500 and price per share of Rs4.63.