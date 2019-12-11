Share:

HAFIZABAD - Three persons of a same family died and another injured when a mini-truck they were travelling in dashed against parked dumper near Pindi Bhattian due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

According to rescue source, four furniture makers including Hassan, son of Mushtaq, Shahreyar, son of Muhammad Nawaz and Aamir, son of Manzoor of Chniot were on the way to Lahore for supplying furniture and when they reached near Pindi Bhattian on Lahore Road. Driver of the speeding vehicle lost control over the steering due to poor visibility as a result of which the van rammed against a stationary dumper causing instantaneous death of all of them. Another Farhan, son of Farrukh was critically injured and shifted to THQ Hopsital Pindi Bhattian from where he was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in precarious condition.