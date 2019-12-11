Share:

OKARA - University of Okara (UoO) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar on Tuesday emphasized the need for promotion of human rights in universities.

“Universities are engines of social change and forerunners of creating global values and civilized norms in society.”

Talking to the students on International Human Rights Day observed on Tuesday, Dr Zakria Zakar highlighted the significance of creating a civil society which is based on tolerance, social inclusion and non-discriminatory attitude towards all members of society including religious and ethnic minorities, disabled, children, women and other marginalized sections.

“No society can prosper or get political legitimacy and moral authority without protecting and promoting human rights of its own citizens”, he informed.

The UO VC warned, “If we fail to protect human rights of our citizens, we cannot build economically, socially and morally robust society.” He further said that in the contemporary world politics, human rights are used as a barometer to measure civility and strength of social institutions.

Dr Zakar articulated that only the protection of human rights could eradiate the historically embedded and transmitted social evils such as discrimination, depriving weaker sections of society from economic resources, social exclusion and inflicting social and psychological violence against women and children.

The VC expressed his commitment and resolve to inculcate high moral values and civic sense among the UO’s 12,000 student so that they could disseminate such values and social behaviours within their families and communities.